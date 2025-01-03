Lithium Ionic (OTCMKTS:LTHCF) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Lithium Ionic Corp. (OTCMKTS:LTHCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.54. 41,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 17,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.
Lithium Ionic Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company's flagship properties include a 100% ownership in the Itinga lithium project that comprises seven mineral licenses covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares in the prolific Aracuai lithium province; and the Salinas project located in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state.
