LMF Acquisition Opportunities (OTCMKTS:LMAOU) Trading 41.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU – Get Free Report) shot up 41.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.92 and last traded at $12.46. 39,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 983% from the average session volume of 3,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46.
LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.
