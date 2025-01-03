London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Trading Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $142.50 and last traded at $142.50. 1,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.34.

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.90.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

