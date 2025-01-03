LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Trading 0.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.34 and last traded at $15.34. Approximately 2,057 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81.

LuxUrban Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.2708 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.77%.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc engages in the leasing of entire existing hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

