Macquarie Group Limited (MQGPD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.84 on March 9th

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.843 per share on Sunday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.
Macquarie Group Stock Performance
