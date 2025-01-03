Mark Aedy Purchases 2,745 Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Mark Aedy purchased 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.41) per share, for a total transaction of £9,772.20 ($12,095.80).
Mark Aedy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 8th, Mark Aedy acquired 2,120 shares of British Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.40) per share, with a total value of £9,243.20 ($11,441.02).
British Land Price Performance
Shares of British Land stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 362.40 ($4.49). 13,442,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,649,988. British Land Company PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 342.30 ($4.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 467.80 ($5.79). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09. The company has a market cap of £3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 380.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 406.48.
British Land Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on British Land from GBX 500 ($6.19) to GBX 480 ($5.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 448.33 ($5.55).
Read Our Latest Report on BLND
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than British Land
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.