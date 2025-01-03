Mark Aedy Purchases 2,745 Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Mark Aedy purchased 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.41) per share, for a total transaction of £9,772.20 ($12,095.80).

Mark Aedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 8th, Mark Aedy acquired 2,120 shares of British Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.40) per share, with a total value of £9,243.20 ($11,441.02).

British Land Price Performance

Shares of British Land stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 362.40 ($4.49). 13,442,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,649,988. British Land Company PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 342.30 ($4.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 467.80 ($5.79). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09. The company has a market cap of £3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 380.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 406.48.

British Land Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.24 ($0.15) per share. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $10.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 3.18%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on British Land from GBX 500 ($6.19) to GBX 480 ($5.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 448.33 ($5.55).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

