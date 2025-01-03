Matthew R. Dobson Sells 2,908 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew R. Dobson sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $28,876.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,702.94. The trade was a 3.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Zuora Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,401. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.66. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Zuora by 4.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 3.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

