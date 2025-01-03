MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0147 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock remained flat at $1.74 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 96,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,044. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $1.83.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

