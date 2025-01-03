MFS Intermediate Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MIN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. 125,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,090. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

