MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 354.41 ($4.39) and traded as low as GBX 351 ($4.34). MIGO Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 351.22 ($4.35), with a volume of 811 shares trading hands.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £73.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 354.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 355.28.

Get MIGO Opportunities Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MIGO Opportunities Trust

In other news, insider Ian Henderson purchased 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.39) per share, for a total transaction of £10,429.90 ($12,909.89). 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MIGO Opportunities Trust

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MIGO Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIGO Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.