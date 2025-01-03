Modus Advisors LLC Acquires 53,393 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 205.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,393 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 20,569 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 952.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 656,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,356. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

