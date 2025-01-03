Modus Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $822,973,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after buying an additional 4,641,016 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,061,000 after buying an additional 3,717,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,022.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,358. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.97.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

