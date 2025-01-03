Modus Advisors LLC Has $221,000 Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Modus Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Snowflake by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,755,000 after purchasing an additional 54,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,152,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,894,000 after purchasing an additional 138,663 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Snowflake by 27.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,402,000 after purchasing an additional 881,700 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 19,399.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,459,000 after buying an additional 2,559,144 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,175,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,838,000 after buying an additional 223,936 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $15,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,268,555. This represents a 33.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,811,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 706,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,354,801.35. The trade was a 2.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 394,122 shares of company stock worth $64,136,014. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.19. The company had a trading volume of 671,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,684. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNOW. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Snowflake from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.03.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

