Modus Advisors LLC Has $452,000 Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Modus Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 314.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.68. The company had a trading volume of 312,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,245. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.