Modus Advisors LLC Sells 998 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Modus Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF accounts for 1.8% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,598,000 after purchasing an additional 105,387 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 366,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,258,000 after acquiring an additional 71,116 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at about $24,973,000. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 118,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 233.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance
Shares of XOP traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,487. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.98. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $124.12 and a 52-week high of $162.49.
About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.
