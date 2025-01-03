Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 5% – Here’s Why

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) was down 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 4,936,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 9,198,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Recommended Stories

