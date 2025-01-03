National Australia Bank Limited (NABPF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.46 on March 16th

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 1.461 per share on Sunday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
