NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives $19.03 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.61.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTST shares. Scotiabank raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NETSTREIT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 173.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 361,577 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,748,000 after acquiring an additional 112,047 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $913,000.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.37). NETSTREIT had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.