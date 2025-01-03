Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE NPCT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,675. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

Insider Activity at Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

In other Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 25,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $289,407.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,398,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,132.37. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 340,047 shares of company stock worth $3,838,178 in the last quarter.

