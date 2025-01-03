Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NMCO traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 164,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,857. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

