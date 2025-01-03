Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 73,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,863. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $17.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

