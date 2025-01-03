Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Shares Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) shares fell 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 352,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 228,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.25.

About Omineca Mining and Metals

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

Featured Stories

