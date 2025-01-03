Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.64 ($2.78) and traded as low as GBX 218 ($2.70). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 226.24 ($2.80), with a volume of 22,935 shares traded.

Palace Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 220.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 224.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.44 million, a PE ratio of -943.85, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Palace Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6,250.00%.

Palace Capital Company Profile

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

