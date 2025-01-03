PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PTY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.41. 664,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,408. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

