PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

PFL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. 151,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,523. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

