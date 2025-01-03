PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PNF)

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2025

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNFGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 30,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,083. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.