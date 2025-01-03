PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PNF)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 30,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,083. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

