Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $166.50 and last traded at $166.01. Approximately 949,626 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,098,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $389.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.31%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,189,463.68. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $338,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,110. The trade was a 12.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,439 shares of company stock worth $13,317,460 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

