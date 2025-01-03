ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.75, but opened at $52.93. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $53.14, with a volume of 767,796 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 10.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas stock. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

