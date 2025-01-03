Prothena Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Oleg Nodelman Resigns

On December 29, 2024, Prothena Corporation PLC (the “Company”) received notice from Oleg Nodelman regarding his resignation from the Board of Directors, effective December 31, 2024. This decision was made by Mr. Nodelman to allocate time towards both existing and new ventures. It was clarified that Oleg Nodelman will uphold his position on the Board, the Compensation Committee of the Board, and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board until the end of the year. Importantly, his resignation was not prompted by any disagreement with the Company concerning its operational activities, policies, or procedures.

In accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, this report has been signed by Tran B. Nguyen, the Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Financial Officer, on behalf of Prothena Corporation PLC on December 30, 2024.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

