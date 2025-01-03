QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) Head to Head Comparison

Profitability

This table compares QT Imaging and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QT Imaging N/A N/A -65.94% Tivic Health Systems -670.95% -201.30% -154.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QT Imaging and Tivic Health Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QT Imaging $4.00 million 2.72 -$4.03 million N/A N/A Tivic Health Systems $957,000.00 3.39 -$8.24 million N/A N/A

QT Imaging has higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

QT Imaging has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tivic Health Systems has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

24.2% of QT Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 75.4% of QT Imaging shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QT Imaging beats Tivic Health Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient’s breast. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Novato, California.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, such as BestBuy and FSAStore and through distributors. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

