QXO (NASDAQ:QXO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,242,613 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 559% from the previous session’s volume of 643,780 shares.The stock last traded at $15.87 and had previously closed at $15.37.
QXO Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05.
Insider Activity at QXO
In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of QXO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $105,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,908,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,975,950.05. This trade represents a 12.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of QXO
About QXO
QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than QXO
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for QXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.