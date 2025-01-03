Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Plans Dividend of $0.50

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4951 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, January 21st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.43.

Repsol Stock Performance

OTCMKTS REPYY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.31. 274,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,576. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. Repsol has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REPYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded Repsol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Repsol to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

