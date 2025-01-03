Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Plans Dividend of $0.50

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4951 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, January 21st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.43.
Repsol Stock Performance
OTCMKTS REPYY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.31. 274,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,576. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. Repsol has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Repsol
Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.
