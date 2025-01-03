Reviewing Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) & WEX (NYSE:WEX)

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) and WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sezzle and WEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sezzle 0 0 2 1 3.33 WEX 0 6 6 1 2.62

Sezzle currently has a consensus price target of $366.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.17%. WEX has a consensus price target of $228.64, suggesting a potential upside of 30.57%. Given Sezzle’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sezzle is more favorable than WEX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

2.0% of Sezzle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of WEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.7% of Sezzle shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of WEX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sezzle has a beta of 9.23, meaning that its share price is 823% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEX has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sezzle and WEX”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sezzle $221.81 million 6.90 $7.10 million $9.40 29.02 WEX $2.66 billion 2.62 $266.60 million $7.88 22.22

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than Sezzle. WEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sezzle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sezzle and WEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sezzle 25.29% 101.18% 18.90% WEX 12.45% 31.35% 3.92%

Summary

Sezzle beats WEX on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc. operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks. In addition, the company provides Sezzle Virtual Card that allows consumers to access the Sezzle Platform in the form of close-end installment loans and shop with merchants that are not integrated with Sezzle; Sezzle Anywhere, a paid subscription service that allows consumers to use their Sezzle Virtual Card at any merchant online or in-store; Sezzle Premium, a paid subscription service that allows its consumers to access large, non-integrated premium merchants; and Sezzle Up, an opt-in feature of the Sezzle Platform. Further, it offers Long-Term Lending through collaboration with third-party lenders and Product Innovation. Sezzle Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About WEX

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to businesses and government agencies with fleets of commercial vehicles; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Corporate Payments segment provides payment solutions, including embedded payments; and accounts payable automation and spend management solutions. This segment also markets its products directly and indirectly to customers in travel, fintech, insurance, consumer bill pay, and media verticals. The Benefits Solutions segment offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for consumer directed healthcare benefits and full-service benefit enrollment solutions. In addition, its SaaS platform includes embedded payment solutions and plan administration services for consumer-directed health benefits; COBRA accounts; and benefit enrollment and administration services. Further, it offers custodial and depository services for health savings accounts; and markets its products through third-party administrators, financial institutions, payroll providers, and health plans. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Portland, Maine.

