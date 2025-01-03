Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.73 and last traded at $24.84. 6,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 7,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

