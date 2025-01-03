RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,911.33 ($23.66) and traded as high as GBX 1,986 ($24.58). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,986 ($24.58), with a volume of 169,245 shares changing hands.

RIT Capital Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,917.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,864.54. The stock has a market cap of £2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,213.48 and a beta of 0.40.

In other news, insider Helena Coles purchased 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,996 ($24.71) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.92 ($24,755.44). Insiders own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

