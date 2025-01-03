RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1357 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a payout ratio of 93.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE RSF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 30,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,094. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $16.90.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
