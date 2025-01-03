RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1357 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a payout ratio of 93.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

NYSE RSF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 30,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,094. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

