RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0951 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RMMZ traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.32. 54,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,725. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93.

