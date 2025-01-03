RK Asset Management LLC Sells 3,263 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

RK Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. National Beverage makes up 6.8% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in National Beverage during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in National Beverage by 584.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 760.2% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on National Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

National Beverage Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ FIZZ traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $43.03. 142,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,953. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.86. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.57.

Insider Activity

In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 2,736 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $128,619.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,526,505.44. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

