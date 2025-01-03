Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $514.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Stephens increased their target price on Saia from $481.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $515.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Saia from $499.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

In other Saia news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $627,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,200. The trade was a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the third quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 319.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $445.33 on Friday. Saia has a twelve month low of $358.90 and a twelve month high of $628.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $514.65 and its 200-day moving average is $459.46.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.82 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

