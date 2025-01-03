Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bush Investment Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 128,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 70,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 204,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 91.1% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 33,254 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 108,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

