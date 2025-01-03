Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 202.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 678,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,012 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 4.7% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $18,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after buying an additional 104,855 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 25,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.42. 5,925,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,087,658. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.69.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

