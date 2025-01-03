Scotiabank Downgrades Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) to Sector Perform

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.57 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$0.50. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.70% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Ventum Financial cut shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.57 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.54 to C$0.57 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.69.
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.
