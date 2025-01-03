SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) vs. Euronav (NYSE:CMBT) Critical Analysis

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Euronav and SEACOR Marine”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $982.85 million 2.05 $858.03 million $5.93 1.75 SEACOR Marine $274.64 million 0.68 -$9.31 million ($1.68) -4.02

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than SEACOR Marine. SEACOR Marine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Euronav, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Euronav has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Euronav and SEACOR Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav 117.02% 22.29% 10.17% SEACOR Marine -16.81% -13.32% -6.25%

Summary

Euronav beats SEACOR Marine on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 58 support vessels, of which 55 were owned or leased-in, and three were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third parties. It serves integrated national and international oil companies, independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oil field service and construction companies, as well as offshore wind farm operators and offshore wind farm installation and maintenance companies. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

