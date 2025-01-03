SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 142,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 166,466 shares.The stock last traded at $8.44 and had previously closed at $8.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SecureWorks by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in SecureWorks by 14.6% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 368,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in SecureWorks by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

