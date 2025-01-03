Sen. Markwayne Mullin Sells Off Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR). In a filing disclosed on December 31st, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in CyberArk Software stock on December 18th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) on 12/18/2024.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.8 %

CyberArk Software stock opened at $335.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,243.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $310.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.38. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $209.50 and a 52 week high of $348.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $328.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CyberArk Software

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth $1,135,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $144,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,224,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,020,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.