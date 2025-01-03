Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.90 ($0.98) and traded as low as GBX 78.10 ($0.97). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 78.80 ($0.98), with a volume of 289,692 shares.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,900.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 77.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.90.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -70,000.00%.

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

