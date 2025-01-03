Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Stock Price Up 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 37 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 36.90 ($0.46). 56,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 72,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.45).

Sovereign Metals Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 35.49. The company has a market cap of £227.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1,900.00 and a beta of 0.94.

About Sovereign Metals

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. Sovereign Metals Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

