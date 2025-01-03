SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Holdings Boosted by Beacon Wealthcare LLC

Beacon Wealthcare LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 0.9% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 107.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 488,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009,882 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 450.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 483,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,363,000 after purchasing an additional 395,540 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth $35,949,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at $22,232,000. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 411.9% during the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 272,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after buying an additional 219,463 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $91.46. 6,898,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,581,848. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day moving average of $91.61.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.