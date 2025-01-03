SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 458,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 244,637 shares.The stock last traded at $33.89 and had previously closed at $33.56.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $19,949,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 447,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 303,036 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after acquiring an additional 179,783 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 194,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 116,067 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,931,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

