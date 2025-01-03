Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Sells $520,632.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $520,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,091.25. This represents a 9.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 13,465 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $423,474.25.

On Monday, October 7th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $474,600.00.

Sprout Social Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $68.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $102.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2,346.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.